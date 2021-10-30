Councillors express frustration over delays to Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Councillors are expressing frustration over delays to the long-awaited Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme

A meeting this week heard that the project appears to be “top heavy” with reports and assessments over recent years.

The Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme is currently at design stage 1, which is the assessment of options for a scheme.

At this week’s meeting of the Ballinasloe Municipal District, it was revealed the project is up to 8 months behind schedule due to Covid-19.

However, Councillor Michael Connolly pointed out that almost a decade ago, a local deputation met with then OPW Minister Simon Harris to outline solutions.

He argued there seems to be endless money for consultants to do reports when most people on the ground know exactly what the problems are.

Councillor Connolly said it boggles the mind the length of time the project is taking, and questioned if they’ll still be asking the same questions in two years time.

Councillor Declan Geraghty was in agreement and said it seems to be nothing but report after report while the people of Ballinasloe await this badly needed scheme.

He suggested that someone in Government wake up and take the bull by the horns and get rid of some of the bureaucracy surrounding the project.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons asked if minor works could be carried out at places like Derrymullen in the meantime – but was advised this is likely not feasible as it could impact the overall scheme.

An emerging option for the Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme is expected to be revealed in the first quarter of next year, which will be followed by further public consultation.