Councillors express disappointment over plan to re-route city St Patricks Day parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have expressed their disappointment that the route for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will not travel through pedestrianised streets.

At a meeting of the city council last evening, councillors were informed that the route is being shortened due to roadworks in areas such as Shop Street.It was decided the parade route would begin from NUIG Quadrangle, continue along University Road, over Salmon Weir bridge, along Eglinton Street, Williamsgate Street and Eyre Square North finishing at Prospect Hill.

The event which gets underway at 11.30am next Sunday is expected to attract up to 30 thousand spectators.

Mayor Niall McNelis expressed his disappointment about the changes to the route this year given the works at Shop Street are now not due to start until the 19th.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….