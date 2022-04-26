Councillors demand extra funding for Galway Roads under LIS scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Councillors are demanding that the Government immediately allocate extra funding to the Local Improvement Scheme in Galway.

The LIS supports the maintenance of non-public roads and lanes that are not under the charge of local authorities.

Roads covered by the scheme could include access points to homes and farms, as well as public amenities including lakes, rivers or beaches, piers, heritage sites or graveyards.

€958 thousand was allocated to Galway earlier this month – but Councillor Andrew Reddington says that amounts to little more than a drop in the ocean.

Councillor Reddington was supported by his colleagues at this month’s meeting of Galway County Council in sending a motion demanding additional funding from Government.

He says the LIS is absolutely crucial as it deals with a huge number of private roads that are used by the public.