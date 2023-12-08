Galway Bay FM

8 December 2023

Councillors demand Eamon Ryan make public pledge of support for Galway Ring Road

Connemara councillors are writing to Minister Eamon Ryan to demand he make a public pledge of support for the Galway Ring Road project.

A meeting at County Hall today heard it should be no problem, given he was “singing the praises” of the Adare Bypass last month.

But local Green Party politicians – as well as many others further afield – have been consistent in their vocal opposition to the Ring Road.

It was also noted today that the ongoing debate tends to centre on the city, when the people of Connemara also desperately need the bypass.

David Nevin has been speaking to Councillor Eileen Mannion

