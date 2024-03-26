Galway Bay FM

26 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Councillors demand complete overhaul of “red tape” surrounding septic tank grant scheme

County councillors are demanding a complete overhaul of the “red tape” surrounding the septic tank grant scheme.

The national scheme – delivered through local authorities – aims to assist households in repairing, upgrading or replacing their septic tank system.

But a meeting at County Hall this week heard it has incredibly strict and unreasonable criteria, ruling out the vast majority of households.

Councillor Andrew Reddington said the scheme is full of the same stuff that a septic tank normally holds.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue raised the issue – and she says the amount of people actually eligible for the scheme is extremely limited.

