12 October 2023

Councillors critical of explanation for removal of Shannon Oaks Hotel from derelict buildings register

Local councillors were left baffled this week when they heard why the Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna was removed from the derelict buildings register.

Galway County Council says a clean up took place and temporary fencing was put up, which led to its removal from the list, less than a year after being added to it.

The site will continue to be monitored, but councillors are not satisfied those works were enough to warrant taking it off the register.

Councillor Ivan Canning says locals are shocked by the decision, and it’s imperitive the hotel is not forgotten about.

