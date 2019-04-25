Councillors critical of Eir broadband rollout in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Connemara Councillors have expressed criticism of Eir for leaving some areas out of their present roll out of broadband.

At the final meeting of the present Connemara Municipal Authority a number of Councillors gave examples of areas which will be left without high standard broadband after Eir has finished its present phase of work west of the Corrib.

Councillor Thomas Healy said there were areas in Cleggan and the north parts of Joyce Country which were left behind again in the present extension of fibre broadband services in Connemara.

Councillors Séamus Walsh, Thomas Welby, Tom Curran, Seán Ó Tuairisg and Noel Thomas weighed in on various issues about broadband services.

A general theme was that Eir seemed to be very close to some houses with the extended service and then stopped.

Pointing out that he had no remit for any company, Noel Madden, broadband services officer for the County Council told members that Eir were following the plans set out from the beginning.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news: