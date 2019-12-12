Councillors claim Knocknacarra FC being discriminated against over cost of pitch use

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have claimed Knocknacarra Football Club is being discriminated against as it must pay higher rates to use council-owned pitches than other clubs.

The licence agreement between the local authority and the club allows 20 hours free use of Cappagh Park per week.

Councillor Ollie Crowe says the club is then obliged to pay 40 euro per hour thereafter and due to the size of the club, it’s facing bills of up to 560 euro per week.

The city council has agreed to roll-out a centralised booking system for all council owned facilities which will come into operation some time next year.

Local Councillor Peter Keane has proposed that until then, all pitch licenses provided by the authority should reflect similar terms and conditions, with no club being treated differently to others.

The Fianna Fáil councillor’s motion was passed unanimously at a meeting of the city council this week.

The club has been at the forefront of city council discussions recently after it was ordered to remove temporary lights at Cappagh Park leaving up to 900 children without training facilities during dark winter evenings.

City officials say the temporary lights may affect a planning application for permanent lighting which has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála – because the park is located beside a Special Area of Conservation.

A full report about the issue will be put before the council next month.

The local authority has offered the use of Miller’s Lane with temporary lighting to the club with a number of conditions attached.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the club cannot be expected to cover the cost of the conditions laid out.

To hear from the local councillors, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..