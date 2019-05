Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have passed an emergency motion calling for the speed limit at Ballymoneen and Clybaun Road to be reduced from 80 to 50 kilometres.

The matter was raised at the last meeting of the outgoing city council this week by Fine Gael councillor Pearce Flannery.

CEO Brendan McGrath told the meeting a statutory process must be followed with regard to any review of speed limits.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…