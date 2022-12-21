Councillors baffled by exclusion of Headford Road as priority for Galway Park and Ride

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have been left baffled by the NTA’s decision to exclude Headford Road as a priority site for the Galway Park and Ride.

The National Transport Authority delivered a presentation at a Galway County Council meeting, weeks after one was given at a city council meeting.

Several councillors were surprised that the NTA found there was not sufficient demand for a park and ride service along the N84.

Councillor Mary Hoade says it makes no sense for the road not to be included: