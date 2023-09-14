Galway Bay FM

14 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Councillors approve plans for new cycle network at Ballybane and Castlepark Roads

Share story:
Councillors approve plans for new cycle network at Ballybane and Castlepark Roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have approved plans for a new cycle network along Ballybane and Castlepark Roads.

The plans cover around 2.4km of road from Skerrit Roundabout up to the junction with Monivea Road.

As part of the Galway Transport Strategy, the project aims to create greater and safer accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

It would see a 2m protected cycle track and 2m footpath installed on both sides of Ballybane Road and Castlepark Road.

To achieve that, there’ll be a reduction in the width of the road.

There’d also be some new signalised crossings for pedestrians and cyclists along the road, and existing junctions would be upgraded.

At a meeting this week, City Councillors cleared the way for the project to move forward with unanimous approval.

Share story:

New bereavement room opens at Portiuncula Hospital maternity unit

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A new bereavement room has opened at the Maternity Unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe. The Willow Suite has been designed ...

Two men before Galway District court this morning in connection with ongoing fued

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men are due to appear before Galway District Court at half 10 this morning – after being charged in connection w...

Proposed new national rail timetable has no major changes for Galway passengers

Galway Bay FM newsroom-There are no major changes for Galway passengers included in the proposed new national rail timetable. However, there is one except...

Strong local objections against high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Local residents have lodged strong objections to a planned Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road. They generally agree it’...