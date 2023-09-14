Councillors approve plans for new cycle network at Ballybane and Castlepark Roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have approved plans for a new cycle network along Ballybane and Castlepark Roads.

The plans cover around 2.4km of road from Skerrit Roundabout up to the junction with Monivea Road.

As part of the Galway Transport Strategy, the project aims to create greater and safer accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

It would see a 2m protected cycle track and 2m footpath installed on both sides of Ballybane Road and Castlepark Road.

To achieve that, there’ll be a reduction in the width of the road.

There’d also be some new signalised crossings for pedestrians and cyclists along the road, and existing junctions would be upgraded.

At a meeting this week, City Councillors cleared the way for the project to move forward with unanimous approval.