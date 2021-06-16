Councillors approve plan for €180 thousand spend on Athenry-Oranmore projects

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors in the Athenry-Oranmore municipal district have approved a plan to spend €180 thousand on a number of projects in the area.

The funding is a once-off allocation from central Government recently awarded to each municipal district for local projects.

The fund of €180 thousand meant each councillor in the Athenry-Oranmore area was given just short of €26 thousand to allocate to a local project of their choosing.

Councillors Shelly Herterich Quinn, Gabe Cronnelly and Albert Dolan put forward a unified list of projects that were accepted under the scheme.

Traffic calming measures are to be installed in Athenry at the junction of Swan Gate, Old Church Street and Clarke Street – while disabled parking bays in the town are to be repainted in blue.

In Monivea, a new path is to be provided at the Stables Estate, and a pedestrian crossing will be installed from the village to Monivea Woods.

Road safety measures will also be installed at Coldwood National School.

Councillor Jim Cuddy allocated his funding towards a new cemetery for Claregalway – while Councillor James Charity devoted his share entirely to the development costs of Annaghdown Playground.

Councillor Liam Carroll used his share of the €180 thousand fund to support the construction of a new footpath in Oranmore between the Church and the Limerick Road t-junction.

While a submission from newly elected Cathaoirleach Councillor David Collins will see his funding go towards the provision of public lighting in Lackagh.