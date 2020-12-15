Councillors approve Part 8 application for residential development in Ballybane More

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have approved a Part 8 planning application for 15 houses in Ballybane More.

The residential development is designed largely for older persons but also for families with special needs.

It will consist of 12 two-bed apartments, in a two-storey apartment building, and three two-bed apartments, in a single storey terraced apartment building.

It’s hoped the contract will be awarded in May next year with a view to complete the development by August 2022.

Mayor Mike Cubbard says it’s a great boost for the east of the city.