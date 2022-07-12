Councillors approve loan to move City Hall to Crown Square in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors have voted to approve a loan that would see Galway City Council move from College Road to Crown Square in Mervue.

The loan will facilitate the purchase of an office block at Crown Square for around 50 million euro.

The current City Hall site would then be earmarked for a regeneration project, which could include hundreds of social homes.

While last night’s vote was carried overwhelmingly, there was debate over what should happen the current site and how it would best serve the city.

Councillor Mike Cubbard feels using the site for social homes is a “no-brainer”.

Councillor Owen Hanley voted against the loan – he agrees City Hall is not fit for purpose, but feels more answers are needed on the plan.