Councillors approve €136m county Galway budget for 2021

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A budget of €136m for the running of Co. Galway next year has been approved by Councillors this afternoon.

Several amendments were passed to the draft budget, such as increases for burial grounds and fire services across the county.

However, the difference was made up by taking funds from the local authority’s capital, or reserve, account rather than depriving other areas of the budget.

Councillors also agreed to provide funds from each municipal district to create a central fund to promote tourism across Galway.

Chief Executive Kevin Kelly has recognised that 2021 will bring challenges, but he’s confident that key services can be provided to meet the needs of the people of Galway.

Today’s approved budget of €136m for next year represents an increase of €8m on the figure for 2020.

County Cathaoirleach, Councillor James Charity, says it’s a relief the budget has been balanced, but more funding is needed – we’ll be looking at this in depth on FYI Galway from 5…