Councillors advised they have “no role” in the future of Derrybrien wind farm

County Councillors have been advised they have absolutely no role or say in determining the future of Derrybrien Wind Farm.

It follows a number of campaigns to save the development in South Galway, which is due to be decommissioned and dismantled.

There’s been a number of campaigns to save the development, with pleas reaching the ears of the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and various Government Ministers at Leinster House.

But the answer has remained the same – the door is closed, and all parties involved have accepted the decision.

But many refuse to accept there cannot be compromise, with further calls made at County Hall this week to save the development at a time when Ireland is facing energy and climate challenges.

County Cathaoirleach Moegie Maher held a more black and white view – he said a clear message has to be sent, and it’s either an unauthorised development or it’s not.

Councillors were informed by the Council Executive that the ESB have accepted the decision, as have Government – and were advised they have no role to play in the matter.