Councillor writes to Garda Commissioner over city policing resources

City Councillor has written to the Garda Commissioner to raise concerns over the lack of policing resources in Galway.

Fianna Fail Councillor Ollie Crowe has written to Commissioner Drew Harris and the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan recently, to question why no Garda graduates from the latest passing out ceremony have been assigned to Galway.

197 newly qualified Gardaí participated in the passing out parade with 49 to be deployed to the North Western region.

The new group of 197 includes 18 graduates from the Galway area.

