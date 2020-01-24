Councillor warns removing illegal camp in Doughiska will costs thousands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It could take up to two months and thousands of euro to remove an illegal encampment in Doughiska.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Cheevers, who’s reacting to the ongoing presence of a caravan and vehicle on a green area in the Sean Bhaile estate.

It’s understood additional makeshift hoarding has been erected around the camp overnight.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers says the situation is a clear indication that stronger legislation and legal powers are needed to deal with such situations.

Councillor Cheevers say sorting out the current situation in Doughiska will not just take time – but considerable public money