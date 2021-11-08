Councillor warns of “severe consequences” of proposed cycleway in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is warning of “severe consequences” for traffic in Salthill and the wider city if a proposed temporary cycleway is introduced.

The proposed amenity was given the green light by an overwhelming majority of councillors at a recent meeting of Galway City Council.

However, Councillor Donal Lyons believes the matter was voted on without sufficient discussion about how the cycleway would be implemented and what consequences it might have.

He says a considerable stretch of the road network in the area could be reduced to a one-way system to accommodate a two way cycle track.

A public consultation, which will also involve liaison with emergency services and local businesses, will be held in the near future.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Lyons claims it will potentially have very severe consequences.