Councillor walks out of Ballinasloe meeting during flag of peace discussion

A County Councillor has walked out of a Ballinasloe District meeting during a discussion on flags of peace.

The motion was brought up near the end of the meeting and a frustrated Councillor Tim Broderick left the chamber over the time allocated to one councillor.

Councillor Tim Broderick proposed that a flag of peace be flown in Ballinasloe to show solidarity with Palestine.

Councillor Dermot Connolly had suggested at a previous meeting that the Palestinian flag be raised, and reiterated this view.

Cllr Connolly spoke about his own experiences with Palestine, having spent time there and he went on to voice support for the ongoing case brought against Israel in the Hague by South Africa.

Councillor Declan Geraghty, who was chairing the meeting, acknowledged Dermot Connolly’s passion on the issue.

Tim Broderick took offence at Dermot Connolly being allowed to speak at over twice the two minute speaking limit for motions, prompting him to walk out of the meeting.

He stated before leaving that it was only the second time in fifteen years he’d walked out of the council chamber.

The debate continued after Councillor Broderick left, with Councillor Peter Keaveney suggesting the UNICEF flag.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons objected, saying any flag to be raised in relation to the issue should not be linked to any organisation.

The topic was eventually adjourned.