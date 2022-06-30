Councillor vows campaign to demand answers on water outages in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Andrew Reddington is vowing to lead a campaign to get to the bottom of why nothing is being done to resolve repeated water outages in the Headford area.

It’s after a large area of North Galway and South Mayo has been without water over the past two days due to burst watermains.

Irish Water expects water to be restored by this evening.

Councillor Reddington says this has been going on for years – but he’s been met with a wall of silence from Galway County Council and Irish Water.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says he personally believes it’s down to a badly installed pipe between Carheens and Caltra Cross.

Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash