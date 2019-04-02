Councillor urges city council to take responsibility for tenancy agreements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is urging the council to enforce tenancy contracts and take measures against tenants who breach the law.

Councillor Mike Cubbard made the comments after he witnessed the abuse of a small shetland pony at a public open space in Ballybane.

The Independent councillor says that he made numerous calls to various agencies to report the abuse on Saturday, Sunday and yesterday without any success.

A spokesperson for the city council says the council generally deals with issues involving horses as a matter of urgency.

