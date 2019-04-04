Councillor urges bus companies to stop parking at Westside amenity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus companies are being urged to refrain from parking in an area of Westside, which was intended for people using a local amenity.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says the parking area around Westside park at Siobhan McKenna Road has effectively become a bus park.

The Independent councillor says buses have been parking at the location for most of the day and locals cannot avail of parking because buses are blocking off all the spaces.

To hear what Councillor Cubbard has to say tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…