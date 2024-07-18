Councillor thinks dog fouling becoming increasing problem in Loughrea

A local councillor thinks people not picking up after their dogs is becoming a serious problem in Loughrea.

Fine Gael Councillor Moegie Maher says it seems to be a particular problem in the evening time.

He’s appealing to people to have pride in their town and support the work done by the local tidy towns group.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin about how bad the problem is – and what might be done to tackle it.