Councillor suggests exclusion zone needed on N84 after animals abandoned to floodwater

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor says an ‘exclusion zone’ for animals may be needed on the N84 Headford Road due to the high number of ongoing incidents involving horses.

Councillor James Charity is reacting to the latest incident over the weekend, which saw horses and ponies abandoned to rising floodwaters along the road.

He says teams of volunteers – with some assistance from Galway Fire Service – are active since Friday attempting to rescue the animals.

Some volunteers waded into strong currents in the hours of darkness in an attempt to resue horses at risk of drowning.

In some cases, where animals could not be retrieved from flooded areas, they were guided to safety on higher ground.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Councillor Charity says those responsible for this appalling situation should be ashamed of themselves.

