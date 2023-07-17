Councillor slams “rat thugs” targetting homes in Corrandulla

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A councillor says “thugs” targetting vacant homes in Corrandulla will only be caught through public vigilance.

Masked raiders tried to enter a home in the area on Friday – but the homeowner was present and captured them on video.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says they fled “like rats” when confronted – and he believes they are responsible for other burglaries in the North Galway area.

On another occassion, a man followed a black BMW car believed to be used by the gang and took photos widely shared on social media.

Speaking earlier, Councillor Reddington says he understands the car has fake plates and is black wrapped.