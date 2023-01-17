Councillor slams “plague” of burglaries in North Galway in recent weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor says the number of burglaries in the North Galway area has increased drastically in recent weeks.

Councillor Andrew Reddington claims those responsible have absolutely no morals and are actively casing vacant homes in their search for valuables.

He says it’s seriously affecting peoples lives – and is urging everyone in the area to report suspicious behavior and activity to Gardaí.

Councillor Reddington says those responsible need to be caught and have the book thrown at them.