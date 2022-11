Galway Bay fm newsroom – A councillor is describing those responsible for a major incident of illegal dumping in Williamstown as nothing but “pigs”.

It’s after a lorry-load of waste – including a large number of packed wheelie-bins – was dumped in a boreen at Pollagh.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Geraghty says this is the work of a rogue collector, and is urging the public to be vigilant.