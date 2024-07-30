Councillor slams “pie in the sky” rules stalling works in Connemara

Absolutely ridiculous “pie in the sky” rules and regulations are to blame for vital works in Connemara constantly getting stalled.

That was the message delivered by a very frustrated Councillor Tomas O’ Curraoin at County Hall this week.

The topic in this case was hedgecutting – but the Independent Councillor said the endless rules are affecting everything.

It was mentioned this week that roadside hedgecutting generally can’t be done in summer due to regulations around bird nesting.

Councillor O’ Curraoin says it’s long overdue in many areas.