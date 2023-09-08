8 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Councillor slams national speed limit reductions as “knee jerk reaction”

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Plans to introduce national speed limit reductions are a “knee jerk reaction” that haven’t been thought through.

That’s according to Connemara Councillor Tom Welby, who raised the issue at County Hall this afternoon.

He was particularly critical that the national move will interfere with a long-awaited speed limit review already being carried out by Galway County Council.

Under the proposals, limits would lower to 80km/h on national secondary roads, 60km/h on local and rural roads, and 30km/h in town centres and housing estates.

Councillor Welby says the one-size-fits-all approach is the wrong one.

 

