Galway Bay FM

9 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Councillor slams Galway Active Travel funding allocation as ‘farcical’

Share story:
Councillor slams Galway Active Travel funding allocation as ‘farcical’

The allocation of Active Travel funding announced for Galway yesterday is being slammed as ‘farcical’

Councillor for the Tuam area Andrew Reddington claims a lot of the €17m is going toward projects that have carried over from previous years.

He also says it’s disgraceful that schools in Tuam have been left out once again, having month made the call for one to be added to the Safe Routes to School list last month

Councillor Reddington says it’s time for control to be taken away from the NTA and given back to local communities:

Share story:

Galway/Roscommon TD slams Government's new housing guidelines as 'an assault on rural Ireland'

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has slammed new Government housing guidelines, saying it’s an assault on rural Ireland. He says that urging ...

Buaile Bó Ballyloughane project searches for school and community group ambassadors

Galway City Council is searching for local schools and community groups to get involved with its ambassdor programme for its new biodiversity project R...

Government funding rolls out courses at Galway's two universities for students with intellectual disability

150 students with an intellectual disability will start a third level course in September, including at Galway’s two universities. It’s after ...

Two in a row for Spiddal's Coláiste Chroí Mhuire as student crowned winner of EU translation contest

Fionnán Ó Coisdealbha from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire in Spiddal has been crowned the Irish winner of the EU young translation contest. Fionnán’s wi...