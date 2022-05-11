Councillor slams “filthy and embarrassing” section of Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says an area around the corner of Eyre Square and Prospect Hill is so filthy that it’s an embarrassment and a poor reflection on Galway City.

Councillor Mike Crowe says street surfaces in the area are dirty, the pavement is in bad condition, and some of the surrounding properties are in very poor condition.

He acknowledges the local authority has to do its part in cleaning the area – but said there also needs to be efforts from local property owners in maintaining their premises.

He argues Eyre Square is an important amenity for both locals and visitors, and serves as a gateway to the city for tourists.

Councillor Crowe further says there are groups of individuals that spend most days drinking and urinating in the area – and this has been going on for well over a year.

Councillor Crowe describes the ongoing behavior as reprehensible and says action is needed