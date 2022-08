Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s “absolute nonsense” that little progress is being made on tackling major issues like public drinking, begging, and general uncleanliness in Galway City Centre.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Mike Crowe asked if we’ve become too tolerant or PC to effectively address the situation

He says Galway has a wonderful international reputation – but it’s being put at risk because of a failure to take action against a rot that is setting in.