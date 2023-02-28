Councillor slams “excuses” over repeated delays to Martin Roundabout

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has hit out at the “excuses” offered by Galway City Council over delays to the Martin Roundabout.

They include war in Ukraine, Brexit, the fallout from the Suez Canal Blockage in 2021 and COVID restrictions in China.

The works were originally set to be finished in August – but are now earmarked for completion in the middle of April.

Speaking to David Nevin, Councillor Alan Cheevers says motorists, residents and pedestrians have had enough of the disaster.

He says he does not accept the excuses being offered by Galway City Council – and a cast-iron guarantee is needed on the April completion date