Councillor slams 2028 date for traffic lights at Merlin Park junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – We can’t afford to wait until 2028 for a badly-needed set of traffic lights at Merlin Park Junction.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Cheevers, who’s says it’s unacceptable that we’re supposed to wait for the works to be done as part of the Dublin Roads Bus Connect project.

It’s is a major transformative project that will add dedicated bus and cycle lanes, as well as improved pedestrian access, between Doughiska and the city centre.

But under current estimates, it won’t be completed until at least 2028.

Councillor Cheevers feels the lights at Merlin Park Hospital need to be done now