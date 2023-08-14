Councillor seeks meeting with HSE over “rat runs” behind Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is seeking a meeting with the HSE over “rat runs” at Merlin Lane behind Merlin Park Hospital.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the issue is going on for years – and it’s incredibly frustrating that the HSE has not taken action.

It’s after local residents made submissions on the now approved new surgical hub on the campus.

They assured they have no issue with the hub whatsoever – but pleaded for action to stop high volume, high-speed traffic using their lane.

One measure being sought for years is the installation of a barrier at the back gate that would only be accessible to staff.

Councillor Cheevers has been speaking to David Nevin.