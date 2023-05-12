Councillor says urgent culling of deer needed in South Galway area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor says there’s an urgent need for the culling of deer in the South Galway area.

Councillor Gerry Finnerty says deer coming off the Slieve Aughty Mountains are a major issue for local farmers, but also presents a real danger to motorists.

It comes a major national public consultation on the Irish deer population found 86 percent of respondents felt culling is necessary.

Over 80 percent said they damage agricultural crops and cause road issues, while two-thirds were concerned about their role in spreading TB in cattle.

Councillor Finnerty says they’re a particularly big problem for farmers.