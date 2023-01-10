Councillor says time to “stop flogging dead horse” over Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s time to stop flogging the dead horse when to comes to Galway 2020.

That’s according to Councillor Niall McNelis, following a lengthy debate at a meeting of Galway City Council last night.

Some councillors argued there’s still unanswered questions over the Capital of Culture project, particularly given the millions of taxypayers money invested.

City CEO Brendan McGrath defended the project, saying Galway 2020 was run with the highest levels of transparency, accountability and governance.

He said nothing has been hidden, and all documentation is available online to support this – noting COVID-19 is to blame for the programme falling short of what was envisioned.

Councillor Niall McNelis agrees – and argues Galway has still benefited enormously, and it’s well-past time to move on,