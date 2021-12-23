Councillor says reforms to CE and Rural Social Schemes will maintain lifeline in local communities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor says newly announced changes to the Community Employment and Rural Social Schemes will be a ‘lifeline’ in many local communities.

Minister Heather Humphries has announced that participants over 60 can now remain on both schemes until retirement.

Another significant change is more flexibility to allow schemes to retain current participants until replacements are found.

The aim to to reduce vacancies and ensure that vital local services are maintained.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says many local communities wouldn’t be able to stay going without these vital positions.