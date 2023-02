From Galway Bay fm newsroom- A local councillor says last weekend’s fatal incident on the N84 further highlights the need for more safety infrastructure in the area.

James Charity says there is a deep sense of shock after a man in his 30s died following a road traffic collision at Carrowbrowne

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Speaking to John Morley, Councillor Charity says a number of things could be added to make the area safer: