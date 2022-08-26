Councillor says NTA to blame for underspend on cycling and walking measures in Galway

GBFM Newsroom – A city councillor says the National Transport Authority is to blame for a significant underspend on cycling and walking infrastructure in Galway.

A combined total of €18 million was allocated to both local authorities last year.

New figures show Galway County Council spent around two-thirds of the funding allocated – but Galway City Council spent less than half.

It led to criticism of Galway City Council in particular, and calls for the local authority to step up and deliver crucial safety measures.

But Councillor John Connolly told Sally Ann Barret almost every local authority nationwide had an underspend – and the NTA is the problem.