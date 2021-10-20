Councillor says negative decision on ring road proposal is possible

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a need to be prepared for a possible negative decision on the proposed Galway city ring road project, according to a county councillor.

Green Party councillor Alastair McKinstry told a meeting of the local authority that it seems unlikely a positive decision will stand against the Climate Act.

He said cars are becoming more expensive and there is a need to step up the public transport alternative.

He suggested the matter should be addressed through focused meetings with the NTA.

Councillor James Charity said three years ago, buses were freely available to all the main towns and villages and this is no longer the case in rural Galway.

He said any discussion about public transport would need a serious government commitment to fund rural transport.

The higher planning authority was due to issue its decision on the controversial ring road plan last month, with the latest target decision date now set at mid November.

Council officials told the meeting the proposal has taken into account a move away from the combustible engine.

Connemara area councillor Alastair McKinstry says under the ring road proposal, there would be an almost 40% increase in cars which he argues is not sustainable..