Councillor says national action needed to prevent thousands of trees in Galway from collapsing

Tuam-area councillor Andrew Reddington says a national response is needed to prevent thousands of trees in Galway from collapsing.

He’s calling for the Government to intervene and help deal with one-off diseased trees which are growing outside of homeowners boundaries.

Local authorities are not claiming responsibility for the trees, and councillor Reddington says many land and home owners cannot afford to properly remove the trees.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Councillor Reddington says the problem needs to be dealt with by Government.