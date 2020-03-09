Councillor says many ecological complaints against city ring road “a load of nonsense”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor says many of the ecological complaints being made against the proposed N6 city ring road project are “a load of nonsense”.

Councillor Noel Larkin says everyone is entitled to their opinion and some of the arguments being presented are logical.

However, he claims many others are a “load of nonsense” – such as the argument that the proposed ring road should not proceed as it will destroy limestone pavements along an 18km route.

He says limestone exists in hundreds of areas across Galway, including thousands of acres in Connemara – and a few kilometers for the ring road should not take priority over the needs of Galway City and its population.

Independent Councillor Larkin also argues that claims of the damage to habitats, flora and fauna are greatly exaggerated, and underestimate the proven ability of animals to adapt to changing or new environments.

It’s as an oral hearing on the project is now entering it’s fourth week at the G Hotel.

Councillor Larkin says the ring road’s affect on animals, insects, plantlife and natural features will be minimal and it’s crucial that ‘humans’ are given priority.

He says stopping the bypass would hold back development in Galway by decades.