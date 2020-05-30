Councillor says Gardai should focus on ‘key areas’ across city over bank holiday weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor says Gardai should be focusing on ‘key areas’ across the city this bank holiday weekend which are likely to experience breaches in social distancing guidelines.

It’s after the City Council introduced a range of measures over the coming days – including the closure of Spanish Arch, Blackrock diving tower, and car parks at Silverstrand and Ballyloughane Beach.

The local authority has previously warned there will be a strong Garda presence across the city over the weekend to ensure Government restrictions are adhered to.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says there are a few areas in particular that are of concern.

