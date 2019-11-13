Councillor says crash data shows urgent need for upgrade of N84 Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor says crash data for the N84 Headford Road clearly supports the urgent need for upgrade works.

Councillor James Charity claims Garda figures show that 29 separate collisions have taken place along the road since January 2016.

He says the vast majority of accidents have taken place on the section between Corrandulla and Galway City.

It’s hoped a feasibility study to assess the road will get underway next year – but concerns have been previously raised that it may take years for the project to be fully realised.

Independent Councillor Charity says he’ll be presenting the latest crash data for the N84 to Transport Minister Shane Ross.

