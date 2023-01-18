Councillor says BusConnects Galway project must have ‘minimal’ impact on motorists and pedestrians

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says it’s vital that the BusConnects Galway project has a ‘minimal’ impact on motorists, pedestrians and local residents during the construction phase.

But Councillor Alan Cheevers says he accepts that you cannot make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.

Bus Connects Galway is a continuous 4km dedicated transport corridor, that would run between Dublin Road and University Road.

The plan will require some sections of land along the route to be acquired by CPO.

It’s currently out on public consultation – with further information available at BCGDublinRoad.ie.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Cheevers says it’s important that disruption is kept to a minimum – where possible.