Councillor says aggravated burglary in Roscommon shows criminals “keenly aware” of lack of Gardaí

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor says the aggravated burglary in Roscommon – that left a woman in her 90s and her two sons traumatised – once again shows that criminals are keenly aware of how thinly stretched Gardaí are in rural areas.

It happened at a shop attached to a home in Ballintubber, Co Roscommon, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Six men broke into the premises, and one of the sons, aged in his sixties, was assaulted.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says there’s a strong feeling in rural areas that there are too few Gardaí to provide effective deterrents to criminals targeting the vulnerable.