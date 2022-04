Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is renewing his call for tougher action on derelict sites across the city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says there are currently 10 sites on the derelict sites register – but the local authority has identified another 50 potential sites.

He says it’s past-time for Galway City Council to get tougher on property owners who neglect properties.

Councillor Cheevers says what no-one wants to see is a repeat of the long-running Corrib Great Southern saga.