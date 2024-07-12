Galway Bay FM

12 July 2024

Councillor “regrets” voting for city council move to Crown Square and doubles down on claim of €30m overun

A city councillor says he “regrets” voting for the controversial planned city council move to Crown Square in Mervue.

Councillor Alan Cheevers also says he firmly stands by his prediction of a cost over-run of up to €30,.

When a deal was struck two years ago to relocate City Hall, it was costed at €45m.

But significant works still have to be completed – including a full fit-out – leading many to question what the final bill will be.

Councillor Cheevers has been telling David Nevin he’s convinced the fit-out cost will be absolutely enormous.

